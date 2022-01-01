Go
LA LA TAQUERIA

We put the LA in Larchmont!

TACOS • SALADS

150 Larchmont Ave • $$

Avg 4 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Adobo Quesadilla$15.00
marinated chicken, monterrey jack cheese, sour cream.
Rice & Beans Side$7.50
rice, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Seasonal Special Taco$7.00
follow @lalataquerialarchmont on instagram to see current specials
Street Corn$6.00
corn on the cob, mayonnaise, piquin chili powder, cotija cheese
Carnitas Taco$5.50
pork shoulder, black beans, pineapple-carrot-habanero sauce, pickled onions
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
crispy brussels sprouts, cauliflower cream and chipotle pureé
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Baja Fish Taco$6.50
mahi-mahi, red cabbage, habanero mayo, avocado sauce and pico de gallo
Chicken Adobo Taco$5.00
adobo marinated chicken, salsa verde, cilantro and onions
Carne Asada Taco$6.50
grilled steak, cilantro, salsa roja and pickled onions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

150 Larchmont Ave

Larchmont NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
