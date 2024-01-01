Pub 235 - Food Truck - 235 North Avenue
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
235 North Avenue, Webster NY 14580
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Webster - 2245 Empire Blvd
No Reviews
2245 Empire Blvd Webster, NY 14580
View restaurant