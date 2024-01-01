Go
Banner picView gallery

Pub 235 - Food Truck - 235 North Avenue

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

235 North Avenue

Webster, NY 14580

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

235 North Avenue, Webster NY 14580

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pub 235 - 235 North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
235 North Ave Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Webster Hots
orange star4.2 • 349
55 E Main Street Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Guida's Pizzeria - Webster
orange starNo Reviews
160 W Main Street Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Ridge Terrace Pub - 1839 Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
1839 Ridge Road Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Webster - 2245 Empire Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2245 Empire Blvd Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Ontario
orange starNo Reviews
552 NY 104 Ontario, NY 14519
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster

Webster Hots
orange star4.2 • 349
55 E Main Street Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Charlie Riedel's Restaurant - Webster
orange star4.8 • 335
1843 Empire Blvd Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Webster

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Brockport

No reviews yet

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pub 235 - Food Truck - 235 North Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston