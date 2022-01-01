Go
Toast

PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN

Everyone can find something to enjoy on our menu. We feature handmade burgers from premium Black Angus Beef, steak, jumbo-style wings along with our signature sauces, flatbreads, and fish specialties.

5829 SW 73RD STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Wings$9.00
Plain Burger$12.99
Cilantro Sauce Side$0.50
French Fries$6.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$15.99
Blue Cheese Side$0.50
Cauliflower$12.99
Fish n Chips$18.99
Artichoke Spinach Dip$14.99
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.99
See full menu

Location

5829 SW 73RD STREET

SOUTH MIAMI FL

Sunday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 7:05 pm, 7:06 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Salty Donut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CH’I

No reviews yet

Located in Brickell City Centre, we’re a Chino-Latino, multi-faceted high-energy concept that incorporates four separate concepts, Restaurant, Mercado, Garden & Lounge, into one immersive culinary experience.

Sushi Maki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pastamia

No reviews yet

Bringing Ancient Culinary Tradition and Handmade Art Of Pasta Making directly from Italy to the hearts and souls of the people in Miami Florida

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston