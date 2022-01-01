Go
Pub 56

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • STIR FRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAGYU • PIZZA • BBQ • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

1555 Butterfield Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1357 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Top Sirloin Dinner$16.00
Cheeseburger$11.00
Ultimate Nachos$10.00
Drunken Fish & Chips$13.00
Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich$11.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Brisket Melt$11.50
Boneless Wings
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1555 Butterfield Rd

Aurora IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
