Pub 6T5

At Pub6T5, we offer 16 HD TV’s always broadcasting the latest sporting events. Signature dishes are prepared fresh daily & from scratch from our Chef which awarded us with 5 stars from the Standard Times best of the best. Our 12 quality drafts are served at just the right temperature, and our wine selection is professionally selected to complement your food and dessert perfectly. The atmosphere is sophisticated and inviting making for a great date night, drink after work or a business lunch during the week. Stay tuned to the Events page for latest updates on live music, comedy nights, trivia nights, and other fun activities hosted by Pub 6T5. Come experience the difference as to why we’re New Bedford’s preferred destination for your night out!

736 Ashley Blvd

Popular Items

Tenders$9.99
Wings$11.99
Mac & Cheese$11.99
Creamy queso sauce over cavatappi pasta. Feeling adventurous? Try buffalo, tangy gold or garlic parm style with fried chicken added.
Classic Burger$12.99
1/2 pound fresh angus burger topped with American cheese, sliced tomatoes and house greens.
Steak and Cheese Eggrolls$9.99
Bacon Queso Burger$14.99
1/2 pound fresh angus burger topped with creamy queso sauce, applewood smoked bacon and house greens.
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried or grilled chicken with tomato and house greens in whichever sauce you choose.
Nachos$9.99
House made chips, creamy queso sauce, pico de gallo and drizzled BBQ sauce
Fries$3.99
Mozambique - Chicken$16.99
Our signature creamy Mozambique sauce with chicken served over rice.
Location

New Bedford MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
