Go
Toast

Pub 819

Beer, Whiskey, Burgers!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

819 Mainstreet • $$

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Wrap$16.00
Chicken breast, mayonnaise, celery, grapes, craisins, honey roasted pecans, fresh mango, sliced tomato, romaine, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Hot Chic Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken, hot chic sauce, sweet chili slaw, pickles,brioche bun
Cubano$15.00
Roasted pork, honey ham, whole grain mustard, pickles, garlic aioli, Swiss, pressed cubano bread
Vegan Grilled Cheese$15.00
Vegan cheese, caramelized bourbon cherries, sliced apple, grilled Texas toast
Kid Hamburger$6.50
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Plant-based fried chicken tossed in mango habanero sauce, kale power mix, mango salsa
Brisket Grilled Cheese$16.00
Swiss, cheddar, grilled onion, smoked brisket, Texas toast
819 Cheesesteak$18.00
Thinly sliced ribeye, beer cheese sauce, grilled onion served on a Hoagie. Choice of side
Kid Grilled Cheese$6.50
CRAFT & CREW BLOODY MIX$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

819 Mainstreet

Hopkins MN

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smile tea bar

No reviews yet

kratom lounge, bar atmosphere, without the drama

Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mainstreet Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.

Bear Cave Brewing

No reviews yet

Come to our brewery/event center and enjoy! This is where you are royalty! Control what you want, where and when. So, take off your crown, relax, savor the goodness and release the bear!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston