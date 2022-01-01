Go
Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

Pub Frato was voted Best Gastropub in Cleveland by Cleveland Magazine's Silver Spoon Awards 2019, 2020, and 2021!
Pub Frato's menu is chef inspired and always pushing the limits of traditional pub-fare.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

7548 FREDLE DR • $$

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel$9.00
beer cheese fondue + whole grain honey mustard
Pub Burger$16.50
creekstone farms burger + arugula + bacon & onion jam + rosemary aioli + brie
Crispy Shrimp Taco$15.50
bang bang sauce + arugula + sweet corn
T Burger$15.00
creekstone farms burger + LTO + american
pickle + pub sauce + brioche
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
maple buffalo +pickle + coleslaw + pickle whiskey brine
Cauliflower Wings$14.00
choice of:
Korean bbq, pub sauce, sriracha buffalo, garlic parm, or cajun rub.
celery, blue cheese or ranch available upon request
Smoked Brisket Patty Melt$17.00
caramelized onion + swiss
mushroom + horseradish aioli + sourdough
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
brie + honey + pesto + tomato + arugula + sourdough
Smoked Chicken Taco$14.00
maple buffalo + cheddar cheese + pico + scallion
Short Rib Taco$17.00
goat cheese + pickled onion + horseradish aioli + scallion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

7548 FREDLE DR

Painesville OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

