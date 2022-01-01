Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
Pub Frato was voted Best Gastropub in Cleveland by Cleveland Magazine's Silver Spoon Awards 2019, 2020, and 2021!
Pub Frato's menu is chef inspired and always pushing the limits of traditional pub-fare.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
7548 FREDLE DR • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7548 FREDLE DR
Painesville OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burgers 2 Beer Concord
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Roto
Custom Pizzas and Salads made the you want...fast!
Concord Tavern
Bar & Grill. Come in and enjoy!
Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop
Who doesn’t love good ramen and some anime!? We have it all from ramens, stir fry’s, fried rices, and very unique vegan menu options! Come in and try all of our favorable menu items today!