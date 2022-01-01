Pubstreet PVL
Open for lunch and dinner Tue-Sun including Sunday brunch!
SEAFOOD
20 Wheeler Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20 Wheeler Ave
Pleasantville NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dai sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Chatterbox
Traditional Italian-American Cuisine with a Modern Twist.
Z-105-Seventy Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Taco Project Pleasantville
Live, Love, Eat Tacos!