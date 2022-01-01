Go
Toast
  • /
  • Vista
  • /
  • Belching Beaver Brewery

Belching Beaver Brewery

Come in and enjoy!!

980 Park Center Dr,Ste A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$13.00
chicken/gouda/swiss/american/buffalo sauce/sourdough
Chicken Caprese Grilled Cheese$13.00
chicken/mozzerella/parmesan/grilled tomato/pesto/balsamic glaze/sourdough
RANCH
Beaver Burger$14.00
seasoned angus patty/ BBQ sauce/onion ring/bacon/american/lettuce/tomato/brioche bun (or make it a chicken sandwich)
Chicken Ranch Wrap$12.00
chicken/bacon/avocado/ranch/tomato/lettuce/tomato/cheddar/tortilla
Philly$14.00
sliced beef/onions/peppers/beer cheese/swiss/american/amoroso roll
Homestyle Mac N Cheese$4.00
Poke Bowl$13.00
raw ahi tuna/house Poke sauce/rice cucumber/avocado/red pepper/tagarashi mayo/furikake
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
Breaded chicken/fries/ranch
Mexi-Plate
See full menu

Location

980 Park Center Dr,Ste A

Vista CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WestBrew - Vista

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Happi Spatula

No reviews yet

Happi Spatula is a Healthy Fusion Cuisine specialty store located in the north county of San Diego. We offer lunch, in-between light meals and dinner. ! Meal kits and Catering are also available. Feel free to contact us by phone, email or text message!!

Pure Project

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Misadventure & Co.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston