Go
Toast

Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly puts a fresh spin on sushi at their foray into Japanese cuisine. Chef/co-owner Jose Mendin introduces unexpected ingredients and Latin flavors to create inventive rolls you won’t find anywhere else. Pubbelly’s gastropub roots will bring you a variety Pub-inspired dishes with a Latin & Asian twist.

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Heat Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Yellowtail Roll$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Bigeye Tuna$5.00
1pc Big eye tuna sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
Side of Eel Sauce$1.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Crispy Salmon Roll$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
See full menu

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936

Aventura FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jrk!

No reviews yet

Jrk! is the evolution of Jamaican cuisine, where chef-inspired dishes are served with a vibrant fast-casual environment. Who’s ready?

CVI.CHE 105

No reviews yet

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Ladurée - Miami

No reviews yet

Ladurée the authentic experience in Miami Aventura, offering a wide range of unique classic and seasonal macarons flavors. The Ladurée life: dreams, little pleasures enjoyed here and there, fantasy, rainbows and marshmallows. Ladurée is a veritable song to sweets and pastry innovation. Every moment of creation is an intense experience.

Yip

No reviews yet

Yip is a dim sum fast casual concept initially founded on handcrafting dumplings from scratch every morning. Our dim sum shifu (master) creates small batches to ensure the yummiest taste in each bite.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston