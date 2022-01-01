Go
Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre is the evolution of the neighborhood sushi bar combining the tavern like ambiance of Pubbelly with innovative sushi preparations & Asian street food snacks. Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre strives to deliver guests the best quality products, expertly crafted in an unpretentious space. Intuitive service matches the chef driven cuisine for a well rounded and memorable experience.

701 S Miami Ave.

Popular Items

The Heat Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top
Tiger Roll$16.00
8pcs inside shrimp tempura and kanikama on top: spicy tuna tartar and avocado
Crispy Salmon Roll$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Sake Aburi$18.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
8pcs spicy tuna inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
Yellowtail Roll$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Miso Traditional Soup$7.00
Traditional miso soup with tofu, scallions, cilantro
Location

701 S Miami Ave.

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
