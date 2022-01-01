Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre is the evolution of the neighborhood sushi bar combining the tavern like ambiance of Pubbelly with innovative sushi preparations & Asian street food snacks. Pubbelly Sushi Brickell City Centre strives to deliver guests the best quality products, expertly crafted in an unpretentious space. Intuitive service matches the chef driven cuisine for a well rounded and memorable experience.



701 S Miami Ave.