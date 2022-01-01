Go
Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150

Popular Items

PB Kimchee Fried Rice$17.00
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Sake Aburi$18.00
Rockshrimp Tempura Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna tartar and mango inside, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and rock shrimp on top
Yellowtail Roll$20.00
8pcs Kanikama inside, torched yellowtail on top with yuzu truffle and nori tempura flakes
Edamame$7.50
Steamed soy beans, tossed with bbq salt
Crispy Salmon Roll$18.00
8pcs Crispy panko, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Bigeye Tuna Roll$21.00
5pcs Spicy tuna tartar, arroz pegao (crispy rice), truffle oil, sea salt
The Heat Roll$19.00
8pcs Spicy tuna inside and nori tempura flakes, albacore (white tuna), spicy ponzu and garlic aioli on top
Tuna Pizza$19.00
Tuna sashimi, crispy tortilla, garlic aioli, truffle oil (4 pcs)
Location

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
