Toast

Public House - Amarillo

3333 S Coulter Suite 1A

Popular Items

Kale Crunch Salad
kale & brussel sprout salad blend, mandarin oranges, golden raisins, toasted almonds, crispy chicken and sesame seeds & sesame ginger dressing
Wedge$8.00
iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & dressing
Steak Egg Rolls$11.00
2 egg rolls filled with teriyaki steak & mixed veggies served on a bed of mixed greens with spicy ranch
Texoir Wine Dinner (per person)$89.00
***** If you are trying to order this outside our regular business hours it will not process, please return 11am-8pm M-F and 10am-8pm Sat. THANK YOU*****
PH Mac N' Cheese$12.00
rotini pasta & three cheese blend:
Add ons: crab 5 / chicken 3 / steak 4 / chorizo 2 meatloaf tips 3 / bacon 2 / Akaushi sausage 4
fresh veggies 2 / green chilies 1 / jalapeños 1/ onions 1 / truffle oil 2
Blackened Salmon
fresh Atlantic salmon seasoned & pan seared - topped with caper aioli - served with vegetable of the day and your choice of wild rice or quinoa
Prime Rib & Mushroom Soup
Baja Chicken Melt$14.00
grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, avocado & poblano pepper on Texas toast
Caesar$8.00
omaine, fresh grated parmesan, toasted parmesan chips & house-made croutons
Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz. angus beef patty, smoked gouda, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato & our savory secret sauce - substitute vegan patty 2 - add ons… bacon 2 / egg 1 / quail egg 2 /
green chiles 1 / jalapeños 1
Location

Amarillo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
