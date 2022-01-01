Go
Toast

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

9406 Battle St • $$

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

Battle Burger$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms & onions, crisp bacon & swiss cheese. Served with fries
Reuben$14.00
House braised corned beef, homemade 1000 island, beer braised kraut, Swiss cheese, marble rye. Served open-faced with fries
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Choice of grilled or our Signature Fried Chicken topped with chopped pickles & triple pepper aioli. Served with fries
Plain Burger$10.00
Fried Chicken$18.00
Two chicken breasts fried in our signature buttermilk batter. Served with a side of smoked gouda mac & cheese
Cordon Blue$12.00
Crispy chicken, smoked ham, swiss cheese. Served with fries and a side of honey mustard
South West Burger$12.00
Pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion ring, peach habanero BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Beer Cheese$9.00
Cheese blend made using house brewed beer, served with soft Bavarian style pretzels
Beet & Goat Cheese$10.00
Roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, arugula, orange vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Greek Burger$13.00
Red onion, sliced tomato, sliced feta cheese, sliced cucumber, tzatziki sauce. Served with fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9406 Battle St

Manassas VA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Battle Street Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monza

No reviews yet

Casual bar and restaurant in historic Old Town Manassas. Come in and enjoy!

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

No reviews yet

The first and only Boardgame Tavern! Come in any time and sit with friends, family, or even friendly strangers, play games, have a drink or two, have a snack or dinner, and maybe even buy a game for home or as a gift.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston