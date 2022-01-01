Go
Toast

Public House on the Lake

Come in and enjoy!!

4914 Lakeshore Road

Popular Items

Beef on Weck Eggrolls$14.00
shaved roast beef, aged cheddar, horseradish dipping sauce, kimmelweck
Chicken Fingers$14.00
Fish Fry$18.00
Beer Battered, Fresh Cut Fries, Macaroni Salad, Coleslaw, Tartar, Lemon
Lobster Roll$24.00
butter poached lobster, shredded lettuce, toasted New England roll, lemon, choice of side
4914 Lakeshore Road

Hamburg NY

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
