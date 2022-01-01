Go
Public House Pub Quechee

Welcome to The Public House. Always Serving Quality Food, Drink & Fun. Casual Pub Fare With an Upscale Feel.

5813 Woodstock Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Fingers$6.50
3 chicken tenders with your choice of curly fries or tater tots
One Pound Chicken Wings$14.75
Full pound of our bone-in chicken wings with choice of Maple Bourbon, Buffalo, Mango Habanero (sauces), Cayenne Garlic, or Sweet BBQ (dry rubs) with ranch or blue cheese and celery and carrots
Chicken Schnitzel - Number One Seller$19.50
Best Seller! 8 oz breaded chicken breast with lemon caper butter sauce, mashed potatoes, and fresh vegetables
Prime Rib Melt$15.50
Shaved garlic crusted prime rib with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese & horseradish cream sauce grilled on a Portuguese muffin with your choice of side
Basket Curly Fries$6.75
With garlic aoli
Sunnymede Farm Burger - Local$12.50
8 oz beef patty from local Sunnymede Farm in Hartland, VT, with lettuce and pickle on a brioche bun with your choice of curly fries or tater tots. Make it your own and add some toppings!
Loaded Tater Tots$9.75
Our fan favorite golden tater tots with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, green onions, and sour cream.
Maple Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.50
Topped with smoked maple bacon and Vermont ale house cheddar with your choice of curly fries or tater tots
Six Piece Boneless Tenders$12.50
Six pieces of our boneless chicken tenders with choice of Maple Bourbon, Buffalo, Mango Habanero (sauces), Cayenne Garlic, or Sweet BBQ (dry rubs) with ranch or blue cheese and celery and carrots
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, red onions, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun with your choice of curly fries or tater tots
Location

5813 Woodstock Road

Quechee VT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
