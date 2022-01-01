Go
Toast

Public Square

Focusing on fresh, sustainable American fare with artisanal ingredients and California wines, we redefine casual elegance by offering familiar dishes in an inviting atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

6901 Red Road • $$$

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

Carrot Cake$12.00
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Artichoke Spinach Dip$19.00
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
emerald kale lettuce, caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, soft poached egg
Churrasco (12oz)$34.00
Chilean Sea Bass$44.00
Seared sea bass, apples, potatoes, corn and fennel, new England clam chowder, and paddle fish caviar.
Brick Half Chicken$26.00
orange basil sauce, crispy onions, micro basil, mashed potatoes
Wild Salmon$34.00
limoncello cured seared salmon, roasted vegetables, sweet corn sauce
Blackened Shrimp Salad$16.00
sweet corn, scallions, bell peppers, white balsamic vinaigrette
Fresh Baked Milk Roll$8.00
romero honey whipped butter, sea salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6901 Red Road

Coral Gables FL

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smile Empanadas

No reviews yet

Freshly baked empanadas

Akashi Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

No reviews yet

From the HuffingtonPost: "before you’ve finished sopping up every drop, you’ve already mentally scheduled the next time you will tango with this seductive alchemy of taste. Well, that’s what Rice Mediterranean Kitchen serves up in a masterfully executed nutshell."

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston