Public Square
Focusing on fresh, sustainable American fare with artisanal ingredients and California wines, we redefine casual elegance by offering familiar dishes in an inviting atmosphere.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
6901 Red Road • $$$
6901 Red Road
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
