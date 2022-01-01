Go
Toast

Public Taco

Come in and enjoy! "YOU ARE THE SALSA TO MY TACOS"

Royal Ln & Preston Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bean & Cheese$3.00
Black beans, mix cheese
Al Pastor$4.00
Trompo style marinated pork pineapple, cilantro, onions
Public Fries$9.00
Camaron$5.00
Grill cheese, bell peppers, aioli, poblano
Pollo$4.00
Grilled chicken thigh, cilantro, onions
Guacamole/ Chips$9.00
Churros$6.00
3 churros with dulce de leche
Queso Blanco/Chips$8.00
Crispy Birria$10.00
2 crispy Birria tacos with cheese onions cilantro , consome, corn tortilla only
Carne Asada$5.00
comes with fresh guacamole , cilantro onions.
See full menu

Location

Royal Ln & Preston Rd

DALLAS TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0013

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Saucys Thai and Pho - Royal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Fat Straws 3

No reviews yet

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston