Publican Quality Meats

Publican Quality Meats is One Off Hospitality’s butcher shop, neighborhood café, bakery and gourmet market, aptly located in Chicago’s historic meatpacking district. The multi-faceted property serves as a butcher shop, with Head Butcher Rob Levitt, at the helm, curating an assortment of natural and organic meat products and house-made sausages. Stop in for a sandwich or salad at the café or to stock up on kitchen goods from local artisans.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

825 W. Fulton Market • $

Avg 4.2 (1064 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Sourdough$8.50
Open cell structure. Spence Farm Abruzzi rye & warthog red wheat. 10% whole grain, dark crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation
Porchetta Sandwich$15.00
House Porchetta, Marinated Fennel, Herb Aioli on focaccia
allergens: gluten, allium, eggs
JC's Tuna Sandwich$15.00
based on Julia Childs famous tuna salad reciepe. Served with pickled green beans, roasted tomato and butter lettuce on seeded rye bread.
Publican Marinated Spatchcocked Chicken$25.00
Slagel Farms. Semi-boneless for quicker more even cooking. Marinated with mexican oregano, espelette pepper, black pepper, salt, garlic, lemon juice, brown sugar, and olive oil.
Multigrain 1979$14.00
Open cell structure. 5 grain, 5 seed, honey. 25% whole grain, dark crust. Naturally leavened. 60 hour fermentation.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.50
PQM Smoked Turkey, Avocado Aioli, Marinated Peppers, Butter Lettuce, and Muenster Cheese on PQB sour dough
GEM Salad$13.50
Gem Lettuce, Shaved Fennel, Radish, Basil, Toasted Breadcrumbs, Buttermilk-Poppyseed Dressing
**contains gluten, dairy, allium
Fries$7.00
Served with "Special Sauce"
Potato Chips$3.00
Great Lakes Salted Kettle Chips
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.50
cheddar, arugula, fried shallots, horseradish & beet spread on PQB seeded rye
*allium, egg & dairy
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

825 W. Fulton Market

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
