Publik Avenues

Come in and enjoy!

502 3rd Ave

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Cortado$3.75
Americano
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
Browned Butter Caramel Latte
Drip Coffee
Goat Cheese and Jam$6.00
Goat Cheese and Amour jam on peasant toast.
Honestly, John
A brown sugar, smoked hickory, and almond latte served hot or iced
Latte
Mocha
Location

502 3rd Ave

Sale Lake City UT

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
