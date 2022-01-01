Go
Publik Kitchen

931 E 900 S • $$

Toast & Gravy$11.00
Peasant toast, sausage gravy, country potatoes & two eggs any style.
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
One egg, choice of protein, topped with pickled onions & Amour Spreads onion beer jam on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes.
*Bun contains dairy.
French Toast$8.00
French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.
Publik Hash$10.00
Red Bicycle peasant toast topped with choice of protein, country potatoes & two eggs any style. Served with a side of crème fraîche.
Publik Breakfast$8.00
Choice of protein, two eggs any style, a piece of buttered toast & side of Amour Spreads jam.
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, two eggs, cheese, country potatoes & spicy avocado salsa verde.
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

931 E 900 S

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:30 pm
