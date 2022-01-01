Go
Toast

Publik Coffee West Temple

Come in and enjoy!

975 S W Temple

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Browned Butter Caramel Latte
Airpot
An Airpot full of coffee. For in-cafe use only. Please allow at least an hour's notice.
Mocha
Avocado Toast$7.00
Banana Toast$6.00
Latte
Coffee Box$30.00
Goat Cheese and Jam$6.00
Cinnamon Toast$3.50
Lox Toast$8.00
See full menu

Location

975 S W Temple

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Purgatory Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

M I L K +

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery

No reviews yet

Gourmandise home delivery, Items in this page are available for home delivery, we will gather al the products that you select and deliver them to your door step between 11-5pm

The Palace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston