Go
Toast

Puck's

Come in and enjoy!

715 Rockland Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Puck$14.00
Bone-in Piece, Medium$24.00
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Tenders Piece, Small$13.00
Boneless Small$13.00
Boneless Medium$24.00
French Fries$5.00
Bone-in Piece, Small$13.00
Chicken Caesar$13.00
The Jerk$14.00
See full menu

Location

715 Rockland Road

Lake Bluff IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forest Greens Juice Bar

No reviews yet

At Forest Greens Juice Bar, our belief for a balanced life is through the fuel we feed our body. We offer a variety of healthy food/drink options that are Fresh and Ready-to-Go. Our recipes contain Superfood ingredients which have existed since the dawn of time and taste delicious. We believe your health and active lifestyle shouldn’t be compromised so we craft portion controlled fuel for your well-being and energy.

Food For Thought - Rosalind Franklin University

No reviews yet

Whether you're feeding your student organization, staff meeting, or campus guests, let Food For Thought's DNA Café make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any on campus occasion.

The Otherdoor

No reviews yet

Enjoy The Otherdoor hand crafted Mexican in our funky space filled with large speakers and probably too loud music.

jdR Wine & Beer

No reviews yet

We offer incredible value, big store pricing, small shop care and attention!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston