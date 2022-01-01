Go
Toast

Puddin’

Serving southern comfort food classics like Gumbo, Shrimp 'n Grits, Etouffee, Red Beans 'n Rice Shrimp Po'boys and our famous Brown Butter Bourbon Bread Puddin'.

1309 5th St Ne

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Etouffee$14.00
Creamy seafood stew with seasonal veggies and fresh crawfish, served over rice.
Parmesan grits
Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
Jumbo shrimp, fried to order on a fresh sub roll topped with remoulade, a spicy Cajun mayo and our house made tangy sweet slaw.
Fried Shrimp$1.00
$1 per shrimp
Shrimp 'n Grits$14.00
Parmesan cheese grits topped with steamed shrimp and a savory tomato butter sauce.
Brown Butter Bourbon Bread Puddin'
Our famous dessert, Brown Butter Bourbon Bread Puddin', is topped with our signature bourbon sauce and a dollop of whipped cream. No nuts, no raisins, just sweet buttery bread.
See full menu

Location

1309 5th St Ne

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

