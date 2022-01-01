Pueblo restaurants you'll love
Pueblo's top cuisines
Must-try Pueblo restaurants
Gold Dust Saloon
217 S Union Ave, Pueblo
|The Wrangler
|$10.00
A whopping half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Served with your choice of side.
|Slopper
|$11.00
Open faced 1/3 lb. burger smothered with your choice of red or green (mild or hot) chili and topped with cheese and onions.
Served with fries on the side or smothered.
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
A 1/4 lb hamburger served on a bun with pickles.
Served with your choice of side.
Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo
|Wings Of An Angel
|$18.00
10 Fresh Chicken Wings Fried to Order and Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce.
|Prime Dip Sandwich
|$21.00
Slow Roasted Black Angus Prime Rib, Aged White Cheddar, Au Jus on a Warm Baguette.
|Brues Alehouse Burger
|$17.00
Signature Beef Blend with Caramelized Onion, Bacon, Arugula, Aged White Cheddar and Lemon Garlic Aioli on Brioche.
Thunderzone Pizza & Taphouse
2200 Bonforte Boulevard, Pueblo
|Personal Create Your Own Pizza
|$13.99
|$10 Large 2-Topping Pizza
|$10.00
|64 - Blue Moon
|$17.00
Feelin A Little Philly
1111 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
|Kids Hamburger Meal
|$4.50
1/4 lb patty, toasted bun
|Ultimate Feelin
|$5.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, melted white American cheese
|Mushroom Feelin
|$5.95
Chopped steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, melted white American cheese
Walter's Brewery & Taproom
126 S. Oneida Street, Pueblo
|6-Pack Blood Orange Lager
|$13.00
Walter's Blood Orange Lager 6 pack of 12 oz cans.
|64 oz Growler REFILL- Shoogie Boogie IPA
|$17.25
|64 oz Growler REFILL-SOCO
|$17.25
The GutterHouse
395 S Angus Ave, Pueblo West
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
|Peak Fries
|$15.00
Do Drop Inn - West
944 E. KIMBLE DR., PUEBLO WEST