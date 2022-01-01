Cheeseburgers in Pueblo
Pueblo restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Gold Dust Saloon, Craft Beer & Grill
217 S Union Ave, Pueblo
|Pueblo Chile Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/3 lb burger with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion with, of course, lots of diced Pueblo Chile.
Feelin a Little Philly
1111 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.95
1/3 patty, melted white American cheese, bacon, toasted bun
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
1/3 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun
|Kids Cheeseburger Meal
|$4.50
1/4 patty, melted white American cheese, toasted bun