Chicken tenders in
Pueblo
/
Pueblo
/
Chicken Tenders
Pueblo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo
No reviews yet
Adult Chicken Tenders
$12.50
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
More about Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
Feelin A Little Philly
1111 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
Avg 3.5
(8 reviews)
Kids Chicken tenders Meal
$4.50
3 crispy chicken tenders
More about Feelin A Little Philly
