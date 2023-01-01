French toast in Pueblo
Pueblo restaurants that serve french toast
Do Drop Inn - South
1201 S. Santa Fe. Ave., Pueblo
|Kids French Toast
|$4.99
One thick french toast slice served with whipped cream and a side of strawberry syrup.
Brues Alehouse Brewing Company - Pueblo
120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo
|Classic French Toast
|$14.00
French Toast Topped with Toasted Coconut and Almonds, Whipped Cream, Berry Butter, and Fresh Berries. Served with Crème Anglaise and Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage.