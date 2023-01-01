Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Pueblo

Pueblo restaurants
Toast

Pueblo restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Do Drop Inn - South

1201 S. Santa Fe. Ave., Pueblo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$4.99
One thick french toast slice served with whipped cream and a side of strawberry syrup.
More about Do Drop Inn - South
Brues Alehouse Brewing Company image

 

Brues Alehouse Brewing Company - Pueblo

120 Riverwalk Pl, Pueblo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic French Toast$14.00
French Toast Topped with Toasted Coconut and Almonds, Whipped Cream, Berry Butter, and Fresh Berries. Served with Crème Anglaise and Your Choice of Bacon or Sausage.
More about Brues Alehouse Brewing Company - Pueblo

