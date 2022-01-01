Go
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St

Popular Items

Taco Don Chago$3.75
Migas Taco$3.75
Taco Azteca$3.75
Creamy Serrano Green
Roja
Tico Taco$3.75
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Viejo$3.75
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Location

641 Tillery St

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
