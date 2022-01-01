Go
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarHalf

46 Reviews

$

14337 Newbrook Drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chips$1.50
Guacamole Dip$7.00
Fresh guacamole made from scratch! Served with a fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Pulled chicken and melted Monterey Jack Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Served with grilled vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.
Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Queso Dip$6.00
A blend of different quesos!
Steak Fajitas$22.00
Served with a side of Mexican rice,
charro beans, guacamole, pico de gal lo,
sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Nachos$12.00
Served with Monterey jack cheese and topped with refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
Enchiladas Platter$16.00
Three enchiladas of your choosing
served with guacamole, pico de
gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and
refried beans.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly VA 20151

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Farmtruck Pizza & Greens
orange star4.7 • 522
14385 Newbrook Dr. Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
orange star3.9 • 1106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly
orange star3.2 • 31
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Honor Brewing Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
14004A Willard Road Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill

orange star3.6 • 46 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston