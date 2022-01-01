Pueblo's Tex Mex Grill
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
1320 Jefferson Davis Hwy • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1320 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Fredericksburg VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
Fresh makes the difference!
Come in and enjoy!
My Wife’s Pizza & More
Coming in and enjoy!
Super Rico Fredericksburg
Come in and enjoy!
Curitiba Art Cafe
Come in and enjoy!