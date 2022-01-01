Go
Toast

Puente Grande Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

TORTA

2022 N Locust Ave

Avg 4.5 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Rice$2.49
Chimichanga$10.99
Nachos Grilled Chicken$10.99
Burrito California$11.99
Cheesy Rice$5.49
(2) Quesadilla
Chimichanga Carte
Pollo Con Queso$11.99
Fajitas
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Takeout

Location

2022 N Locust Ave

Lawrenceburg TN

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cocina Real

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Preston's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mt. Pleasant Grille

No reviews yet

Mt. Pleasant Grille is located in historic downtown Mt. Pleasant, Tenn.

We specialize in American Cuisine such as delicious burgers including our specialty; the Fritter Burger. We also have steak, fish and vegetarian dishes; something for everyone.
We have two private event rooms for all your catering and special event needs. Our downstairs "Phosphate City" room can accommodate up to 30 guests and our newly renovated upstairs "Triangle" Room can accommodate up to 150 guests. We can accommodate in-house and off-site caterings!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston