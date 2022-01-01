Go
Puerto 27

Peruvian Kitchen & Pisco Bar

525 A Crespi Dr.

Popular Items

Aji de Gallina$24.00
pulled chicken stew, ají amarillo cream, olives, hardboiled eggs, walnuts, potatoes, rice
Yuquitas$10.00
yuca fries, huancaina sauce
Lomo Saltado$36.00
sautéed tenderloin steak strips, onion, tomato, cilantro, french fries, soy glaze, jasmine rice A LO POBRE STYLE + $4
Chicken Empanada$12.00
crispy pastry filled with pulled chicken stew, yellow chili, salsa criolla, aji verde aioli
Beef Empanada$12.00
crispy pastry filled with beef picadillo, egg, raisins, aji verde sauce
Puerto Burger$22.00
grilled 8-oz steak burger, cheddar cheese, egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried plantains, rocoto aioli, brioche bun
Toro Steak Salad$25.00
sauteed steak strips, mixed greens, onion, tomato, avocado, candied walnuts, blue cheese, creamy cilantro dressing
Ceviche Chifa$20.00
ahi tuna, peanuts, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, scallions, crispy wontons. aji limo ponzu leche de tigre
Ceviche Puerto$20.00
fish, calamari, shrimp, scallop, rocoto chili leche de tigre
Paella$35.00
saffron rice with chicken, chorizo, seafood and shellfish, green peas, roasted peppers, pimentón sofrito
Pacifica CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Humble Sea Brewing

Chick'nCone

We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area!
With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!

The Green Enchilada

Paris Baguette

