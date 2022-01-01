Puerto 27
Peruvian Kitchen & Pisco Bar
525 A Crespi Dr.
Popular Items
Location
525 A Crespi Dr.
Pacifica CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Humble Sea Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Chick'nCone
We are the first Chick'nCone on the West Coast and the First Industrial Air Fryer Concept in the Bay Area!
With our fresh food, fast service, and friendly staff, eating at Chick'nCone® is a selfie-worthy experience you’ll want to share with your family & friends!
The Green Enchilada
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!