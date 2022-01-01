Puerto Vallarta Danbury

Go
We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.

98 Newtown Road • $$

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)

Enchiladas Bandera$17.99
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with green (tomatillo), white (chile con queso), and red (special enchilada) sauce, accompanied with black beans and white rice.
Mexican Quesadilla$13.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chile con queso$9.99
A warm spirited mexican-style fondue. Traditional swiss cheese is a backdrop to the fuller-flavored fresh chiles and pimentos. Scoop up this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips.
Enchiladas Suizas$16.99
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) topped with delicious green tomatillo sauce, melted monterrey jack cheese and sour cream.
Deluxe Burrito$13.49
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
Burrito Vegetariano$12.99
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
Guacamole en Molcajete$13.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Carne Asada$22.99
Nicely marbled skirt steak, butterflied and flame broiled to your liking, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Taco a la Carte (1 taco)$2.75
98 Newtown Road

Danbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
