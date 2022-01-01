Go
Toast

Puerto Vallarta Fairfield

Come in and enjoy!

2000 Black Rock Turnpike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deluxe Burrito$13.49
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
Taco a la Carte (1 taco)$2.75
Steak Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajitas
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$18.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Guacamole en Molcajete$13.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Super Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, choice of chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef), or homemade chorizo and topped with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Macho Burrito$15.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
See full menu

Location

2000 Black Rock Turnpike

Fairfield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Fairfield

Little Pub

No reviews yet

Great Food, Generous Drinks, And A Lively Pub Atmosphere You'll Feel Right At Home In.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
When you walk into Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you step through our doors, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards

Billy's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zazi Grill

No reviews yet

At ZaZi, our mission is to serve classic Mediterranean recipes with a modern twist. We provide an authentic Mediterranean experience using only the finest, freshest ingredients served in a fun, casual environment. Our food is so healthy and good, you’ll leave thinking about your next visit.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston