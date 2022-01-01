Puerto Vallarta Orange
We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.
FRENCH FRIES
377 Boston Post Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
377 Boston Post Road
Orange CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Square Peg Pizzeria Orange /Montana Knights
Come in and enjoy!
Seven Hills - Sbarro
Come on in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Coromandel cuisine
Please visit us and enjoy the tastes of India.