Puerto Vallarta Orange

We always cook from scratch, using the freshest ingredients according to tradition and our family recipes handed down for generations.

377 Boston Post Road • $$

Avg 3.4 (386 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas Rancheras$17.99
Three traditional style enchiladas (choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef) marinated in guajillo style sauce. This flavorful dish is topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. ¡muy buenas!
Guacamole en Molcajete$13.99
Since 1991, we have been preparing freshly made tableside guacamole with your choice of avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
Kids Quesadilla$7.95
Deluxe Burrito$13.49
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
Taco a la Carte (1 taco)$2.75
Fajita Quesadilla$16.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, marinated grilled strips of chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Vegetariano$12.99
Rice, beans, melted cheese and lettuce, wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in a red enchilada sauce; topped with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and lightly sprinkled with queso fresco.
Mexican Quesadilla$13.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chile con queso$9.99
A warm spirited mexican-style fondue. Traditional swiss cheese is a backdrop to the fuller-flavored fresh chiles and pimentos. Scoop up this tempting mixture with corn tortilla chips.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$18.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

377 Boston Post Road

Orange CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
