Puesto at the Headquarters
Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.
789 W Harbor DR STE 155
Popular Items
Location
789 W Harbor DR STE 155
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seaport Fudge Factory, Inc
Family owned dessert shop located in Seaport Village San Diego since 1991.
Samburgers Seaport Village
Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
Come in and enjoy!
KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE
Come in and enjoy!