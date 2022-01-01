Go
Toast

Puesto at the Headquarters

Trophy Tacos. Perfect Margaritas. Artisan Spaces. Puesto successfully mixes a casual attitude with an original twist on Mexican food in an upscale and unique environment. We use the freshest and highest quality ingredients. We're the 3x Tacolandia winner for Best Taco and we strive to always live up to that.

789 W Harbor DR STE 155

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips n Salsa$4.00
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Taco Plate
Taco Plate
Puesto Perfect Guacamole$15.00
avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)
Classic Guacamole$13.00
avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
See full menu

Location

789 W Harbor DR STE 155

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seaport Fudge Factory, Inc

No reviews yet

Family owned dessert shop located in Seaport Village San Diego since 1991.

Samburgers Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston