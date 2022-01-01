Go
Puesto Huntington Beach

Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas. In addition to tacos, offerings include a selection of fresh catch ceviches, guacamoles, starters and ensaladas, courtesy of Chef/Partner Luisteen Gonzales. The bar program showcases the best of Mexico City through the use of fresh ingredients in our hand crafted cocktails and housemade Micheladas, tequilas, mezcals, Baja craft beers, and Valle de Guadalupe wines you can’t find elsewhere We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include National Geographic, Huffington Post, Refinery 29, MSN, Insider, Zagat, Eater, Food and Wine, and LA Times.

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110 • $$

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
Chicharrones$6.00
Potato Taquitos$16.00
Taco Plate
Chips n Salsa$4.00
Taco Plate
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
