Go
Toast

Puesto Mission Valley.

Come in and enjoy!

5010 Mission Center Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1073 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Black Beans$5.00
Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Puesto Perfect Guacamole$15.00
avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero, Parmigiano-Reggiano (GF)
Esquite$9.00
Grilled corn, chile, lime, queso cotija, crema
Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
Herb Lime Rice$5.00
steamed with epazote & cilantro (GF, V)
Taco Plate
Chefs Salsa Bar$5.00
rotating selection of housemade salsa (V+)
Classic Guacamole$13.00
avocado, cilantro, onion, fresh squeezed lime & orange, chile habanero (GF, V+)
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

5010 Mission Center Road

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pesto Italian Craft Kitchen

No reviews yet

#madewithlove

Sombrero Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Swan

No reviews yet

Due to the ever changing restrictions handed down by the government and to insure the safety of our staff and patrons we've made the tough decision to close for the month of December. We hope to reopen in January and look forward to seeing all of your smiling faces. For updated information please follow us on instagram at @beerfish Thank you for your continued support, we truly appreciate it.

Juneshine

No reviews yet

HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston