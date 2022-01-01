Puesto Santa Clara

Go
Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

2752 Augustine DR STE 110

Popular Items

Chicken Taquitos$18.00
Potato Taquitos$16.00
Filet Burrito$22.00
Taco Plate
Potato Taquitos$16.00
corn tortilla, queso fresco, guacamole, salsa fresca, sesame black garlic chile oil (V)
Chips n Salsa$4.00
Filet Mignon Burrito$21.00
Flour tortilla, crispy melted cheese, marinated filet mignon, herb lime rice, and avocado Served with a side of jalisco salsa and spicy pistachio serrano salsa.
Classic Guacamole$13.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Santa Clara CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
