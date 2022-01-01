Puesto Concord Veranda
Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.
2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100
Location
Concord CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
