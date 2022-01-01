Go
Toast

Puesto Concord Veranda

Award winning Puesto is family-owned and operated by first generation Mexican American brothers Eric, Alan and Alex Adler, and cousins Isidoro and Moy Lombrozo alongside founding chef and partner Luisteen Gonzalez. Puesto provides an innovative and contemporary approach to authentic Mexican cuisine. Sourcing its ingredients locally and regionally, the restaurant has earned national acclaim for its Mexico City-inspired tacos made with non-GMO organic, heirloom Masienda blue corn stone-ground tortillas, crispy melted cheese and scratch salsas.

2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Taco Plate$10.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas served with Rice and Beans
Taco Plate
Potato Taquitos$16.00
Esquites$10.00
Chips n Salsa$4.00
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
Filet Burrito$22.00
Taco Plate
Classic Guacamole$13.00
Carnitas Bowl$22.00
See full menu

Location

2035 Diamond Blvd STE 100

Concord CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BURGER JOINT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ARTESANAL GRILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longport Fish Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Next Level Burger

No reviews yet

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston