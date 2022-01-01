Go
Puff Belly Pizza Pub

3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22

DIBERVILLE, MS 39540

Popular Items

BYO Pizza$7.00
Create your own edible masterpiece!
Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9
Pomodoro Diablo Sauce- Whole fresh Roma tomatoes crushed w/olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and spices.
Pesto Sauce- Fresh basil leaves blended with virgin olive oil, garlic, roasted red pepper & pistachios. Add $2
Fresh Tomato Sauce- Crushed San Marzano tomatoes sea salt and fresh basil.
Infused Olive Oil- with garlic and red pepper flakes.
Pandemic$16.00
Our house tomato sauce, pepperoni, red onion, bacon, serrano pepper and sliced tomato atop shredded mozzarella
Impeccable Cheese$12.00
Puff’s blend of provolone, shaved mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano.
12 Wings$17.00
Spin Dip$10.00
Fresh spinach and artichokes mixed with cream cheese and roasted garlic served hot with Naan bread, garnished with Parmesan.
Gyro$16.00
Your choice of our skewer meat (lamb, beef, chicken or shrimp) with house made tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion and feta atop a soft naan bread.
Pepperoni Perfection$14.00
The Impeccable Cheese pizza with a mound of pepperoni.
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, ripe Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella garnished with basil.
Six Wings$10.00
Meat Lovers Pie$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, meatball, prosciutto, pepperoni, Cajun sausage, bacon and grilled chicken.
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

3179 Mallett Rd Suite 22, DIBERVILLE MS 39540

