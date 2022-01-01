Create your own edible masterpiece!

Start with your crust, cheese and choice of sauce. $9

Pomodoro Diablo Sauce- Whole fresh Roma tomatoes crushed w/olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and spices.

Pesto Sauce- Fresh basil leaves blended with virgin olive oil, garlic, roasted red pepper & pistachios. Add $2

Fresh Tomato Sauce- Crushed San Marzano tomatoes sea salt and fresh basil.

Infused Olive Oil- with garlic and red pepper flakes.

