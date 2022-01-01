Puget Sound Pizza Spanaway
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
124 146th st s • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
124 146th st s
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Happy Teriyaki
A 1988 Seattle Restaurant
Marzano Italian Restaurant
Marzano brings traditional Italian cooking with a modern touch. It's small and intimate; a relaxed and casual space to escape from any hectic day. The menu's focus is fresh homemade pasta, with inspired seafoods and braises. Chef-owner Elisa Marzano oversees the kitchen, while her son Brian is the GM and co-owner. Executive Chef Megan Coates takes helm over dinner service.
Trapper's Sushi Co.
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.
Farrelli's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!