Mac and cheese in Pulaski

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
1653 West College St, Suite 4, Pulaski
|Mac and Cheese
|$6.49
Kids' macaroni and cheese with an order of grilled chicken.
Kitchen 218
218 N 1ST ST, PULASKI
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$7.99
Macaroni elbows topped with house made cheese blend
|BBQ Mac and Cheese
|$12.99
BBQ pork loaded atop a mountain of deliciously gooey and cheddar cheesey mac and cheese. Add brisket ($2)
|Taco Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Try a different take on a taco. Beef or chicken along with with red onion, tomato, green peppers, and sour cream on the side.