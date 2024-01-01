Mac and cheese in Pulaski

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski

1653 West College St, Suite 4, Pulaski

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$6.49
Kids' macaroni and cheese with an order of grilled chicken.
Kitchen 218

218 N 1ST ST, PULASKI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Mac and Cheese$7.99
Macaroni elbows topped with house made cheese blend
BBQ Mac and Cheese$12.99
BBQ pork loaded atop a mountain of deliciously gooey and cheddar cheesey mac and cheese. Add brisket ($2)
Taco Mac & Cheese$12.99
Try a different take on a taco. Beef or chicken along with with red onion, tomato, green peppers, and sour cream on the side.
