Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Pulaski

Go
Pulaski restaurants
Toast

Pulaski restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski

1653 West College St, Suite 4, Pulaski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos$8.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
Fajita Nacho$12.99
Nachos topped with our savory chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
Nacho Supreme$11.99
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Kitchen 218

218 N 1ST ST, PULASKI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nacho Pork Rinds$12.99
Crispy House-Made Pork Rinds topped with All the Goodies You’d Expect on Nachos. Comin’ Right up.
Nacho Flatbread$14.99
More about Kitchen 218

Browse other tasty dishes in Pulaski

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Salad

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Pulaski to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (861 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston