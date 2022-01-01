Go
Toast

Pulkies - Dekalb Market

Visit us at DeKalb Market in Downtown Brooklyn, right in front of the escalators near the Albee Square entrance!

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Chopped Brisket
BBQ Pulled Turkey
Mac & Cheese "Kugel"$12.00
Coleslaw
Cinnamon Babka Bread Pudding$12.00
Hand-Sliced Brisket
BBQ Chopped Brisket Platter$18.00
Matzo Chips$2.00
BBQ Beans
Mashed Sweet Potatoes$6.00
See full menu

Location

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Huge Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

No reviews yet

Gage & Tollner is an historic oyster and chop house located in Downtown Brooklyn, originally opened in 1879 and reopened in 2021.

Shan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston