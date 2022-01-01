Go
Pulled BBQ Omaha

The Omaha Area's only BBQ food truck specializing in smoked PULLED meat items only! All items are done from scratch, even including our sauces and rubs!
Not only can you enjoy us when the food truck is out and about, but we also have delivery during our hours of operation. PULLED BBQ is also available for catering, special events and can be scheduled to be parked at your business, neighborhood event, and private events!
Follow/LIKE us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram when you search for PULLED BBQ Omaha! We also have VIP frequent diner discount programs, and announce our special items for the week on our social media pages!
PULLED BBQ is currently located in the Waterloo Thrive Space Building. We offer Carry-Out and Delivery when the truck is not out. Otherwise, find out where and when we will be from our social media pages and website!

800 N Front Street

Popular Items

Extra 12 oz Pulled Pork$13.00
Bark Bark Biscuits Bag$2.00
BBQ Dog approved, our all natural Bark Bark Biscuits, made with whole grain oats, green beans, pumpkin puree, eggs, and of course ground up PULLED BEEF!
Cluck Sammy$11.00
Heaping portion of smoked PULLED chicken on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)
5 Cheese Mac & Cheese Side$4.00
Our creamy macaroni made with 5
cheeses and our house seasonings
OINK$11.00
Heaping portion of smoked PULLED pork on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, with sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of fries or coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)
12 oz Pulled Chicken, 2 buns, BBQ Sauce, 2 - 8 oz Sides$22.00
12 ounces of our smoked PULLED chicken, 2 of our kaiser buns, 2 of our 8 oz side dishes, side of pickles, and 2 sides of BBQ sauce.
BLARNEY Plate$16.00
Our smoked PULLED Corned Beef on a plate, served with your choice of two Irish sides and our Leprechaun Sauce.
Oink Sammy$10.00
Heaping portion of smoked PULLED pork on a Rotella's Kaiser bun, topped with cilantro, pickles, with sliced provolone and your choice of BBQ sauce. Served with side of coleslaw. (Optional: Top with mac & cheese for $1) (Double meat for $3)
Waterloo NE

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
