Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Pullman

Go
Pullman restaurants
Toast

Pullman restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Zoe Coffee & Kitchen

1005 E Main St, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Applewood-Smoked Beef Brisket Entree$26.00
One half-pound of mouthwatering dry-rubbed brisket, smoked all day, tender, moist, and thin-sliced to perfection. House-made bourbon barbecue sauce served on the side, along with your choice of 2 sides.
Applewood-Smoked Beef Brisket-A la Carte$19.50
1/2 pound of mouthwatering dry-rubbed brisket, smoked all day, tender, moist, and thin-sliced to perfection. House-made bourbon barbecue sauce served on the side.
More about Zoe Coffee & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Paradise Creek Brewery

245 SE Paradise St., Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$15.00
House smoked brisket cooked with our house made BBQ sauce and slaw on a burger bun
More about Paradise Creek Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Pullman

Chicken Sandwiches

Crepes

Reuben

Mushroom Burgers

Asian Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Pullman to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston