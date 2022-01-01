Caesar salad in Pullman
Pullman restaurants that serve caesar salad
Oak on Main
337 E Main Street, Pullman
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our house made creamy Caesar dressing.
Paradise Creek Brewery
245 SE Paradise St., Pullman
|- Caesar Salad
|$11.35
romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons
|- Small Caesar Salad
|$6.35
Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons