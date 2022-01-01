Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Pullman

Pullman restaurants
Pullman restaurants that serve caesar salad

Oak on Main image

 

Oak on Main

337 E Main Street, Pullman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons tossed with our house made creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Oak on Main
Item pic

 

Paradise Creek Brewery

245 SE Paradise St., Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
- Caesar Salad$11.35
romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons
- Small Caesar Salad$6.35
Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan cheese, and grape tomatoes tossed with Caesar dressing and herbed croutons
More about Paradise Creek Brewery

