Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Pullman

Go
Pullman restaurants
Toast

Pullman restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Zoe Coffee & Kitchen

1005 E Main St, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
4-Layer Carrot Cake$10.00
Pullman's greatest dessert. One thick slice of 4-tiered, moist, cinnamon-spiced cake loaded with sweet carrots and pecans, baked in-house to golden-brown perfection, and decadently layered with homemade buttercream frosting. Ask for caramel on the side! Item sells out frequently, so please call ahead. Full cakes available for catering.
More about Zoe Coffee & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Paradise Creek Brewery

245 SE Paradise St., Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$7.00
House made carrot cake, with house made dressing. Contains egg, gluten, tree nuts, and dairy.
More about Paradise Creek Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Pullman

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Spaghetti

Reuben

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Crepes

Map

More near Pullman to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston