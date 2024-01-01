Carrot cake in Pullman
Zoe Coffee & Kitchen
1005 E Main St, Pullman
|4-Layer Carrot Cake
|$10.00
Pullman's greatest dessert. One thick slice of 4-tiered, moist, cinnamon-spiced cake loaded with sweet carrots and pecans, baked in-house to golden-brown perfection, and decadently layered with homemade buttercream frosting. Ask for caramel on the side! Item sells out frequently, so please call ahead. Full cakes available for catering.